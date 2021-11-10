Analyzing Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO)

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q BioMed has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and Q BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics -409.62% -53.21% -44.20% Q BioMed N/A N/A -1,337.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics and Q BioMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 86.61%. Given Fulcrum Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fulcrum Therapeutics is more favorable than Q BioMed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and Q BioMed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics $8.82 million 89.50 -$70.82 million ($2.35) -8.29 Q BioMed $30,000.00 459.01 -$13.49 million N/A N/A

Q BioMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fulcrum Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Q BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics beats Q BioMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T. Lee, and Bradley E. Bernstein on August 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed, Inc. operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

