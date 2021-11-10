Andrew B. Foster Sells 1,300 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $29,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Aemetis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 56.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 53,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 50.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter valued at about $1,102,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

