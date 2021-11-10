Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Issues Earnings Results

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,222. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

In other news, Director W D. Minami bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

