ankrETH Hits Market Cap of $129.93 Million (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $129.93 million and $139,372.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for about $4,429.79 or 0.06873861 BTC on exchanges.

About ankrETH

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

