Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. 2,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,280. Annexon has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $650.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.82.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Annexon by 176.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 61,709 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Annexon during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANNX shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

