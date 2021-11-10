ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.480-$2.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.90 million-$654.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.23 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.050-$7.380 EPS.
ANSYS stock traded down $13.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $392.66. 360,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,235. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.38. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,635 shares of company stock worth $1,328,467. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
