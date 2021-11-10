ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.480-$2.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.90 million-$654.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.23 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.050-$7.380 EPS.

ANSYS stock traded down $13.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $392.66. 360,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,235. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.38. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $332.70.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,635 shares of company stock worth $1,328,467. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

