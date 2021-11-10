Anyswap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.29 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 10th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $200.30 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $10.75 or 0.00015712 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00074849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00078646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00099940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,487.03 or 1.00132765 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,816.12 or 0.07041493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00020043 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

