Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Trading Up 0.3%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

