Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Announces Earnings Results

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%.

NYSE AIV traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 20,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,703. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

