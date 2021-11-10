AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will report $330,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $360,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year sales of $8.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $8.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.09 million, with estimates ranging from $38.28 million to $39.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

APPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

AppHarvest stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,942. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,916,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 13D Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 53,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

