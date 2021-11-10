Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mariner LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,886,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,278 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.3% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $532,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.92. 1,882,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,108,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.