Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 33,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $106.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGTC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

