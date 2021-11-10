Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives $107.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.60.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.
Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.
Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.