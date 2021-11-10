Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Shares Up 1.5%

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.80 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.34). 166,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 310,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00.

Get Appreciate Group alerts:

In other news, insider John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,551.35).

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Appreciate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appreciate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.