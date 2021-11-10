Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

APTX traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.32. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptinyx stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 244.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

