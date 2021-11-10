AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,901 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,156 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of International Bancshares worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in International Bancshares by 2,465.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.92.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.