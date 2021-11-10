AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PS Business Parks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $176.71 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.50 and a 52-week high of $181.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

