AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Shutterstock worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,132,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 105,426 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 11,032.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $1,683,257.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,170 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.48.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.