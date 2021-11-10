AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,867 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of STC stock opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $76.03.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

