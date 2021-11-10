AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBCP opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $516.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

