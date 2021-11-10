AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,475 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 762,098 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 432,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after acquiring an additional 415,575 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LW opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

