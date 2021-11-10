AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

AQB has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised AquaBounty Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 75.90 and a quick ratio of 75.44. The company has a market cap of $275.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%. Analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

