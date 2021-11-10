AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AQB. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Shares of AQB opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.