Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on November 30th

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 70.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 77.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:ABR opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.05% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABR. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.