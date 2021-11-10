ArcelorMittal (MT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post earnings of $4.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.