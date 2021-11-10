Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,422,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $444,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,139,000 after purchasing an additional 422,163 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after buying an additional 867,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,708,000 after buying an additional 1,035,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,343,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,969,000 after buying an additional 452,750 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

