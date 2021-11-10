Argentex Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) announced a dividend on Monday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Saturday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AGFX stock opened at GBX 87.18 ($1.14) on Wednesday. Argentex Group has a 52 week low of GBX 80.08 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 144 ($1.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £98.69 million and a PE ratio of 15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.29.
Argentex Group Company Profile
Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Argentex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.