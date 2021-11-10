Argentex Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) announced a dividend on Monday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Saturday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AGFX stock opened at GBX 87.18 ($1.14) on Wednesday. Argentex Group has a 52 week low of GBX 80.08 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 144 ($1.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £98.69 million and a PE ratio of 15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.29.

Get Argentex Group alerts:

Argentex Group Company Profile

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Argentex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.