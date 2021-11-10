Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives $38.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the period. Velanne Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Argo Group International by 89.0% in the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International by 342.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at about $1,401,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.86. 129,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,654. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.