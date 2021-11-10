Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives $38.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.31.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the period. Velanne Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Argo Group International by 89.0% in the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International by 342.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at about $1,401,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.
About Argo Group International
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.