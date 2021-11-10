Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $60.62 and last traded at $60.36, with a volume of 108909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after buying an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

