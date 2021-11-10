Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.80

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.80 and last traded at $141.46, with a volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.55.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.91.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

