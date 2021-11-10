Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$0.000 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $(0.07)-$(0.00) EPS.
Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 30,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,333. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.66.
In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
