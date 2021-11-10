Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$0.000 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $(0.07)-$(0.00) EPS.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 30,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,333. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arlo Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Arlo Technologies worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

