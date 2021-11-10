Arvest Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,003 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,876. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of -47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

