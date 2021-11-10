Arvest Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in V.F. were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 101.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

V.F. stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,432. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.