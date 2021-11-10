Arvest Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $16,548,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $4,571,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 13.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 33.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 873,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,819,000 after buying an additional 217,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $266.97. 15,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,199. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.72. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.08 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights increased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

