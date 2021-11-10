Arvest Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $96.61. 3,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $66.07 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.