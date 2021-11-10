Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Shares Up 2.1%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. 121,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 264,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Ascot Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOTVF)

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

