Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.11

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.11 and last traded at $99.09, with a volume of 1114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.10.

ASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.08.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ashland Global by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,729,000 after buying an additional 79,149 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,318,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

