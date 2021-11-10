Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,030 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 70.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,355,000 after buying an additional 896,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,140,000 after buying an additional 714,552 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ASB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

ASB stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

