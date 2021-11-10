Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,040 ($26.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,896.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,113.01. The company has a market cap of £16.15 billion and a PE ratio of 40.25.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

