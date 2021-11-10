Astra Space (ASTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Astra Space to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ASTR opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Astra Space has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18.
Astra Space Company Profile
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
