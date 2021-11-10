AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £105 ($137.18) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,724.62 ($127.05).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 9,317 ($121.73) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,754.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,409.97. The company has a market capitalization of £144.33 billion and a PE ratio of 43.69.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

