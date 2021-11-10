Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Trading 15.3% Higher

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s share price traded up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.43. 7,512,511 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 3,475,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$822.55 million and a P/E ratio of -7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

