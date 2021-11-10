Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.73

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 2078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $103,193. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

