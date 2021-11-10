Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Atlas updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ATCO stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 31,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01. Atlas has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Atlas worth $43,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

