Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $15.00. Atlas shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 13,739 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Atlas alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 888.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 10.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 249.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 230,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.01.

About Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.