Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Atotech’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATC traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,606. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. Atotech has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17.

Get Atotech alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atotech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atotech stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.