AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of AtriCure worth $24,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after acquiring an additional 332,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AtriCure by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,626,000 after acquiring an additional 387,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AtriCure by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after acquiring an additional 274,381 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AtriCure by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

ATRC opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 85.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,566. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

