AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.200-$-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.94 million.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.48. The stock had a trading volume of 170,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 1.10. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.11.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,172 shares of company stock worth $2,543,566. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AtriCure stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of AtriCure worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

