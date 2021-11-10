Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Announces Earnings Results

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

AUD traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 553,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,473. Audacy has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $451.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,051,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUD. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

