AudioCodes (AUDC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

11/1/2021 – AudioCodes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

10/22/2021 – AudioCodes was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – AudioCodes is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – AudioCodes was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

9/28/2021 – AudioCodes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

AudioCodes stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 251.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 3,235.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

